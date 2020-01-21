|
|
SR. PATRICIA MORAN
Died at home after a long illness on January 18, 2020. She is survived by her sister Eileen Blastic, close family members, her nieces Sharon Blastic, Deborah Blastic, Brenda Wilson and husband Jack, sister-in-law Joanne Moran and other nieces and nephews, along with the Dominican Sisters of Peace. Preceded in death by her parents Anna and Joseph P. Moran, brother Joseph Moran, and sister Madeline MacKay. Visitation Saturday between 10:00-11:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M., St. Catherine of Siena Church, Horsham. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cem., Cheltenham, PA. Memorial gifts in Sr. Pat's memory may be sent to: Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advance-ment, 2320 Airport Dr. Columbus, OH 43219. Arrs. by
SHAEFF-MYERS FH.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020