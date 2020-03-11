|
|
MORRISON
RUTH PATRICIA "PAT"
(nee McRory)
Peacefully passed away on March 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Richard B. Morrison and loving partner of the late Gerald Powell. Devoted mother of Janice Ponter (Paul), Brenda Falkenstein (Jim), Sandy Willard (Jack) and the late R. Bruce Morrison (Survived by caring daughter-in-law, Debbie). Adoring Nanny to Michael, Shannon, Erin, Patrick, Amy, Casey, Kaila and Caden and great-Nanny to 7. Pat volunteered for many years with Samaritan Hospice and shared her gener-osity and kindness.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, March 13, from 10 to 11:30 A.M., at THE BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton N.J., 856-983-1005. A Memorial Service will be held Friday 11:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Memorial donation to Samaritian Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020