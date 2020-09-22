On Sept. 18, 2020. Loving Wife of 43 years to Gerald D. Devoted Mom of Caitlin Ortel (Matthew Dorman). Mom-Mom of Shane and Vincent. Sister of Anne Goodie (Bob), Jeanne Lavelle, Mary Hoffman(Jack) and Rick Soltzman (Elaine). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pat was a graduate of Hallahan High School class of 1970. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday Sept. 24 9:30 A.M. at Nativity B.V.M. Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Susan G Koman Breast Cancer Foundation, 125 So. 9 th St., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19107 would be appreciated. www.rrfunerals.com