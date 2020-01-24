|
|
ROSEMERGY
PATRICIA (formerly Kulkosky)
Age 84, passed on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Gardens at the Stroud Nursing Home in East Stroudsburg, PA after a long illness.
Patsy, as her friends called her, earned a Bachelor's degree in Education and worked previously at the Monroe County Courthouse. Patsy was an avid reader of books, loved going to flea markets, playing bingo and especially enjoyed trips to Atlantic City during her residence in Philadelphia. She is survived by her son, Joseph Kulkosky, her brother, Ronald Zeiner and his family members. Her mother, Mildred (Miller) Zeiner passed several years ago in an automobile accident. A memorial service will be held in Patricia's honor at All Saint's Episcopal Church, 9601 Frankford Ave, Phila., PA on Saturday, February 1st, visitation at 10:30 A.M., Service at 11 A.M. BENSING-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360,
www.bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020