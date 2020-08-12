SCHMELPATRICIA SALERNI
Passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 68. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and best friend. Anyone you ask would tell you that she was the nicest, most thoughtful person they've ever met. She always put others before herself. She always went out of her way to support those who needed her. Raised in Flushing, NY, by her Italian family, Patricia attended PS 22 and Flushing High. She graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors from Queens College where she studied psychology.
She fell in love and married her high school sweetheart, Bill. They shared 44+ years of marriage together. She supported him in his Marine service as they traveled together and during this time she got her masters in Human Resource Management. She spent her life caring for others. Everyday she would call and visit her beloved 97 year old mother. She loved children and worked at a nursery school where her beautiful voice charmed and soothed the babies. She loved to sing even when she didn't know the lyrics. Her love of nature inspired her family's trips to arboretums and parks. She took countless photos of beautiful flowers, had a gorgeous collection of orchids, and had the biggest heart for animals. While we wished for more vacations with her in retirement, we will always have memories of our time spent in the Outer banks, NC and Key West, FL. She was the best listener and best friend you could ask for. She will be forever missed and never replaced. We will always remember her for her selflessness and kindness.
She is survived by her husband William, daughter Lisa, son David, mother Velda, brother Robert (Elizabeth), cousins Paul and Gene, and niece Lora. A Funeral Service will be held at WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 142 N Main St, North Wales, PA 19454
on Friday August 14th at 11 A.M. A Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 A.M. Close friends and family only. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
www.mayfuneralhome.com