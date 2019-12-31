|
|
KELLY
PATRICIA W. (nee Williams)
Age 95, of Flourtown, formerly of Olney, died on December 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy "Roy" P. Kelly, Sr.: devoted mother of LeRoy "Roy" Kelly Jr. (Pamela), John Kelly (Patricia) and Kevin Kelly (Catherine), and the late Patrice Lincoln. Loving grandmother of Matthew Kelly, Alicia Greco, Andrew Kelly, Noreen Kelly, Maura Cubelli, Kelly Hutton, Christopher Lincoln, Shannon Kelly, and Kevin Kelly Jr., and the great grandmother of 11. Also survived by her sister Kay Baratta and son-in-law Wayne Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 8:45 to 10:00 A.M. at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cem., Cheltenham. Remembrances in her name to Sister Joan M. Ames, IHM, Director of Advancement Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, 1000 West Lycoming Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140, or Saint Genevieve Church 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031 would be appreciated by the family.
www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019