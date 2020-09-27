1/
PATRICIA WHITFIELD
Age 79, on Sept. 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles Sr. Loving mother of Charles Jr and the late Timothy; grandmother of Melissa Gusoff (Wayne), Kelly Kennedy (Shawn) and Bridget Whitfield; great-grandmother of Hannah and Thomas Gusoff. Sister of Sam Maleno (Joe), Joanne Wingo, Karen Leonard (Ken Waters) and Christine Hodges (Bruce); also survived by extended family members, Mary and Jennifer Whitfield, several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Thurs., 9:30 A.M. at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills where friends may call after 8:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. www.dougherty funeralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
