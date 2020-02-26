|
|
CANAVAN
PATRICK
Of New York City, formerly of Philadelphia, Feb. 21, 2020. Age 61. Son of the late Francis and Cecilia Canavan. Survived by sisters Mary Lederer (Thomas), Kara Ulatowski (Terry), Eileen Canavan (Keith), and Megan Natale; his brothers Brendan, John (Jackie), Neil (Heather) and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday at 9 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church, 146 Rector St., Philadelphia. Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Squashsmarts at Squashsmarts.org or City Squash at citysquash.org
Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020