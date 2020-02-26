The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
146 Rector St.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
146 Rector St.
Philadelphia, PA
PATRICK CANAVAN


1958 - 2020
PATRICK CANAVAN Notice
CANAVAN
PATRICK
Of New York City, formerly of Philadelphia, Feb. 21, 2020. Age 61. Son of the late Francis and Cecilia Canavan. Survived by sisters Mary Lederer (Thomas), Kara Ulatowski (Terry), Eileen Canavan (Keith), and Megan Natale; his brothers Brendan, John (Jackie), Neil (Heather) and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday at 9 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church, 146 Rector St., Philadelphia. Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Squashsmarts at Squashsmarts.org or City Squash at citysquash.org

Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020
