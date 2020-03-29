|
CURLEY
LIEUTENANT PATRICK J.
Of Philadelphia, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, with his family by his side. He was 59. He was the beloved husband of 38 years to Mildred M. Wolf Curley who passed just 17 days earlier on March 7th. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of Dr. John B. and Mary Joan Birchill Curley. He is survived by his 2 sons Patrick J. Curley Jr. and his wife Teresa and Ryan M. Curley; his 3 brothers Dr. John Curley and his wife Kathy, Dr. Terrence Curley and his wife Cindy, Michael Curley and his wife Linda; his 2 sisters Mary Lou Cardie and her husband Paul, and Kathryn Tilson and her husband Doug. He is also survived by his 3 adoring grandchildren: Patrick, Gavin, Sophie.
"To Serve and Protect," Pat honored that motto both as a Lieutenant in the Philadelphia Police Department, as a devoted father to Patrick and Ryan and grandfather to Patrick, Gavin, and Sophie. He was a loving and loyal sibling and friend to many. He always put others' needs before his own. He served his son, Ryan, who has special needs in a completely selfless manor for 35 years. Pat performed all of his duties, both personal and professional, with quiet dignity and kindness.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions his Interment will be held privately by the family. A public gathering, Funeral Mass and Philadelphia Police Honors will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions in his memory may be made to Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #5, 11630 Caroline Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020