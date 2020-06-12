May you rest comfortably in God's house my brother retreatant.
Prosit
DOWDLE
PATRICK J.
June 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late Joseph Sr., and Helen (nee McHugh). Loving brother of the late Eileen Gullett, Joseph Jr., and Michael. Survived by his dear brother-in-law Paul Gullett. Pat will also be sadly missed by his loving cousins, godchildren, and many friends. Pat was a retired employee of SEPTA after 34 years of service. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday 8:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., St. Anne Church, 2328 E. Lehigh Ave., Phila, PA 19125 (lower church), followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Anne's Church or Padre Pio Shrine, 111 Barto Road, Barto, PA 19504 in his memory would be appreciated.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
PATRICK J.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.