PATRICK J. DOWDLE
1954 - 2020
DOWDLE
PATRICK J.
June 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late Joseph Sr., and Helen (nee McHugh). Loving brother of the late Eileen Gullett, Joseph Jr., and Michael. Survived by his dear brother-in-law Paul Gullett. Pat will also be sadly missed by his loving cousins, godchildren, and many friends. Pat was a retired employee of SEPTA after 34 years of service. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday 8:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., St. Anne Church, 2328 E. Lehigh Ave., Phila, PA 19125 (lower church), followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Anne's Church or Padre Pio Shrine, 111 Barto Road, Barto, PA 19504 in his memory would be appreciated.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
08:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Anne Church
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne Church
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 11, 2020
May you rest comfortably in God's house my brother retreatant.
Prosit
Jack Walsh
Friend
June 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Pat.
Mike Djordjevic
Friend
