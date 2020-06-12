DOWDLEJune 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late Joseph Sr., and Helen (nee McHugh). Loving brother of the late Eileen Gullett, Joseph Jr., and Michael. Survived by his dear brother-in-law Paul Gullett. Pat will also be sadly missed by his loving cousins, godchildren, and many friends. Pat was a retired employee of SEPTA after 34 years of service. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday 8:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., St. Anne Church, 2328 E. Lehigh Ave., Phila, PA 19125 (lower church), followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Anne's Church or Padre Pio Shrine, 111 Barto Road, Barto, PA 19504 in his memory would be appreciated.

