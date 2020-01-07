Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK DWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK J. DWYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICK J. DWYER Notice
DWYER
PATRICK J. "GIPPER"
On Jan. 4, 2020. Beloved son of Patricia G. (nee Byrne) and the late Edward F. Dwyer. Devoted brother of Edward G. (Linda), Mary Hollawell (Robert), Bernard F. (Jacqueline) and Martin J. (Joanne); also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 6 to 8 P.M. and Friday 9:30 A.M. followed by Words of Remembrance 10:30 A.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In honor of his beloved boxer Shamus, in lieu of flowers donations in Patrick's memory may be made to paboxers.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -