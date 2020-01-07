|
DWYER
PATRICK J. "GIPPER"
On Jan. 4, 2020. Beloved son of Patricia G. (nee Byrne) and the late Edward F. Dwyer. Devoted brother of Edward G. (Linda), Mary Hollawell (Robert), Bernard F. (Jacqueline) and Martin J. (Joanne); also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 6 to 8 P.M. and Friday 9:30 A.M. followed by Words of Remembrance 10:30 A.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In honor of his beloved boxer Shamus, in lieu of flowers donations in Patrick's memory may be made to paboxers.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020