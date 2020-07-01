PATRICK JOSEPH KELLY Jr.
KELLY
PATRICK JOSEPH, JR.


Of Camden, DE was born June 13, 1952 to Patrick and Margaret Kelly in Philadelphia, PA. Mr. Kelly passed away June 23, 2020. Navy Veteran, Mensa member, proud Philly sports fan who loved his wife. Member of the 1971 National Champions as part of the Blue Rock Drum and Bugle Corp.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary; brothers, Sean and Kevin; his sisters, Sheila, Geri and Missy; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Due to COVID 19 the family is limited to 50 people for the services, please respect social distancing and wearing masks. Visitation Monday, July 6, 2020, 11 A.M. until time of Service 12 Noon at PIPPIN FUNERAL HOME, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE. Interment with honors to follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Services will be live streamed on the funeral home website.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
