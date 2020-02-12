|
|
SHIELDS
PATRICK JOSEPH
81, of Wilmington and Ocean View, DE, departed this world quietly to join his beloved wife, Dot, in heaven on Feb. 9, 2020, just a couple of weeks shy of his 82nd birthday.
Patrick was born in Phila., PA on Feb. 28, 1938 to Manus and Margaret Shields of Donegal and County Cavan in Ireland. Patrick was proud of his Irish heritage but also proud to be an American having served in the National Guard as a young man. Patrick enjoyed growing up in Philadelphia with his three brothers and three sisters.
Patrick is survived by his son, Patrick Michael Shields, and his daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Sproul Shields, and their three sons, Patrick Joseph "PJ" Shields, Colin Shields and Paul Thompson Shields, of Missouri City, TX, his daughter, Colleen Shields and Jeffery Quinton of Wilmington, DE, his youngest daughter and beloved "Peanut", Helene Bridget Shields and his son-in-law, Edward C. White, Jr., and their son Edward C. "Carper" White, III, and daughter, Blake Cavan White, his sister, Catherine Pezely, and his brother-in-law, Stanley Pezely, his sister, Helen Betzler, and his brother-in-law, George Betzler, and his sister, Sister Margaret Shields, IHM.
Friends and family are invited to an Irish "wake" to celebrate Patrick's life with the family on Sunday evening, February 16, 2020, at Mendenhall Inn, Route 52, 323 Kennett Pike, Mendenhall, PA between 5:30 and 8:30 P.M.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be private.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to the Delaware Valley Chapter of the National in honor of Patrick's late wife, Dorothy B. Shields.
