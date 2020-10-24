On October 21, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary (Henry) Blue, her sisters Margaret Flach (Joseph), Mary Hannon (Donald), Philomena Blue and her brothers Joseph Blue, John Blue and Vincent Blue (Mary Margaret). Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private on October 30, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home c/o IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355. Arrs by DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com