Of Blue Bell Hill, on September 22, 2020, at the age of 74. Loving husband of Linda (nee Gradwell). Beloved father of Rita Musi (Dwight), Linda Musi-Gaughan (Brian), Paula Musi, Paul A. Musi Jr. (Jennifer), Robert Musi (Michelle), Anita Musi-Singh (Kamal), and the late Samuel Musi. Pop Pop of Bianca, Dominic, Tahpanga, Anthony, Jacob, Keaton, and Ava. Relatives and friends invited to Viewing on Thursday at 10 A.M. at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. We will depart from the Funeral Home at 1:15 P.M. for Whitemarsh Memorial Park for a Graveside Service scheduled for 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
. Share condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com