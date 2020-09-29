1/
PAUL A. SR. MUSI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL A. SR.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Blue Bell Hill, on September 22, 2020, at the age of 74. Loving husband of Linda (nee Gradwell). Beloved father of Rita Musi (Dwight), Linda Musi-Gaughan (Brian), Paula Musi, Paul A. Musi Jr. (Jennifer), Robert Musi (Michelle), Anita Musi-Singh (Kamal), and the late Samuel Musi. Pop Pop of Bianca, Dominic, Tahpanga, Anthony, Jacob, Keaton, and Ava. Relatives and friends invited to Viewing on Thursday at 10 A.M. at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. We will depart from the Funeral Home at 1:15 P.M. for Whitemarsh Memorial Park for a Graveside Service scheduled for 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org. Share condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koller Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved