Paul Arost

On September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Loretta (nee Pincus); Loving father of Michelle (Curtis) Goldhagen and Cindi (Daniel) Slater; Dear brother of Millicent (Lester) Wilner; Devoted grandfather of Andrew (Alyssa), Jeff, Jacob and Benjamin. Service and Interment are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Cong. Adath Jeshurun, 7763 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 or Parkinson's Assoc. at Johns Hopkins Hosp., 600 N. Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 pr Univ. of PA, www.upenn.edu
