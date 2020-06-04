BIEHL
PAUL E.
Age 88, of Audubon, formerly of Blue Bell, PA passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. He was the husband of the late T. Christine ( Von Bergen ) Biehl .
Survived by sons Thomas (Debbie) Biehl, John (Rita) Biehl, Christopher (Shelia) Biehl, brother Clark Biehl, sister Peggy Collins, also survived by 9 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Along with his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a son James Biehl and brother L. Charles Biehl.
His Service and Interment will be private. Memorial contribu-tions may be made in his memory to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrs by MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME www.msrfh.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.