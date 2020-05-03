BOUCHERPAUL E.Age 89, died on April 15, 2020 with his beloved wife Ellen (nee Langan) Boucher at his side. Devoted father of Maryellen Troyer (Mark), Maureen Boucher (Michael Randazzo), and David Gill-Boucher (Suzy). Loving grandfather of Grace and Gregory Troyer, Genevieve and Owen Randazzo, and Madeline and Alex Gill-Boucher. Donations in his memory to St. Alphonsus Church, Maple Glen, PA or St. Louis Church Highgate Center, VT. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Full details and updates are available at