Age 61, passed on June 27, 2020, of the Don Guanella Community, Springfield, PA. Beloved son of the late William T. and Teresa C. (nee Hayes) Cannon; loving brother of William (Linda), Larry, Gregory (the late Denise), and Christopher (Linda) Cannon; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives, friends, and staff of the Don Guanella and Divine Providence Community, are invited to his Viewing Friday, July 3rd, 2020 10-10:50 A.M. at St. Madeline Church, 110 Park St., Ridley Park, PA followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem., Bensalem PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Paul to The Communities of Don Guanella and Divine Providence, 20 E. Cleveland Ave., Norwood, PA. 19074.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
