EARNSHAW
PAUL FREEMAN
Commander, U.S. Navy, 64, of Reading passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence.
Paul was born in Roxborough, PA on Sept. 6, 1955. He was predeceased by his mother Blanche (nee Barackman) McMichael and stepfather Harrison McMichael. He was the loving husband of Linda K. Earnshaw, who survived him.
Paul earned a Bachelor's of the Arts Degree from the Univer-sity of North Carolina at Charlotte, graduating in 1978. He then served in the U.S. Navy for 25 years, retiring as a Commander in 1999. His last command was on the Fast Ship USS Voge, a Frigate. Paul then worked as an Engineer of 25 years for Remcon Plastics retiring in 2017.
He was a Life Member of the VFW and was also a Free Mason and a member of the Community Lodge.
Paul is survived by his wife, Linda, and two sons Alexander Louis Earnshaw, of Werners-ville, PA and Christopher Paul Earnshaw, of Ephrata, PA; Paul is also survived by two sisters, Suzanne and Ellen McMichael, of Nevada, and a brother, David McMichael, of Malvern, PA; and by 1 grandson, Ivan Harrison Earnshaw.
Interment will be at White-marsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA on Tuesday May 26th at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name are requested to Veterans Making a Difference, 2412 Spring Street, Reading, PA 19609 and Fisher House Founda-tion (Guiding military families through their cancer journey).Arrs. entrusted to JOHN P. FEENEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Reading, PA.
Obituary and condolences at: www.johnpfeeney.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.