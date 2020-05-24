PAUL FREEMAN EARNSHAW
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EARNSHAW
PAUL FREEMAN
Commander, U.S. Navy, 64, of Reading passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence.
Paul was born in Roxborough, PA on Sept. 6, 1955. He was predeceased by his mother Blanche (nee Barackman) McMichael and stepfather Harrison McMichael. He was the loving husband of Linda K. Earnshaw, who survived him.
Paul earned a Bachelor's of the Arts Degree from the Univer-sity of North Carolina at Charlotte, graduating in 1978. He then served in the U.S. Navy for 25 years, retiring as a Commander in 1999. His last command was on the Fast Ship USS Voge, a Frigate. Paul then worked as an Engineer of 25 years for Remcon Plastics retiring in 2017.
He was a Life Member of the VFW and was also a Free Mason and a member of the Community Lodge.
Paul is survived by his wife, Linda, and two sons Alexander Louis Earnshaw, of Werners-ville, PA and Christopher Paul Earnshaw, of Ephrata, PA; Paul is also survived by two sisters, Suzanne and Ellen McMichael, of Nevada, and a brother, David McMichael, of Malvern, PA; and by 1 grandson, Ivan Harrison Earnshaw.
Interment will be at White-marsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA on Tuesday May 26th at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name are requested to Veterans Making a Difference, 2412 Spring Street, Reading, PA 19609 and Fisher House Founda-tion (Guiding military families through their cancer journey).Arrs. entrusted to JOHN P. FEENEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Reading, PA.
Obituary and condolences at: www.johnpfeeney.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Interment
11:00 AM
White Marsh Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 23, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved