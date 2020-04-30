|
|
OBRIMSKI
REV. PAUL G.
81 years old, peacefully on April 27, 2020, born in Manayunk. Fr. Paul would have been Ordained 50 years this May. Before he retired he served the Manayunk and Roxborough Communities at St. Lucy's and Immaculate Heart of Mary Parishes.
Son of the late Anna (nee Wheeler) and Stanley Obrimski
Beloved brother of Stephen (Joann) Obrimski and Sr. Mary Sharon, IHM. Cherished uncle of Jefferey Paul and Stephen Edward Obrimski. Great-uncle of Jeffery and Gabriel.
His Funeral Mass and Interment are private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Please send donations in Fr. Paul's name to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. Inc.
215-482-8878
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020