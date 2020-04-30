The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL OBRIMSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. PAUL G. OBRIMSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REV. PAUL G. OBRIMSKI Notice
OBRIMSKI
REV. PAUL G.


81 years old, peacefully on April 27, 2020, born in Manayunk. Fr. Paul would have been Ordained 50 years this May. Before he retired he served the Manayunk and Roxborough Communities at St. Lucy's and Immaculate Heart of Mary Parishes.
Son of the late Anna (nee Wheeler) and Stanley Obrimski
Beloved brother of Stephen (Joann) Obrimski and Sr. Mary Sharon, IHM. Cherished uncle of Jefferey Paul and Stephen Edward Obrimski. Great-uncle of Jeffery and Gabriel.
His Funeral Mass and Interment are private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Please send donations in Fr. Paul's name to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355.

CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. Inc.
215-482-8878

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now