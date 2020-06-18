GOLD
PAUL
On June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Hilda (nee Shusterman). Loving father of Sidney L. Gold, Esq. (Joan), Randy Gold (Andrea), and Pennysue Gold-Laster (Howard Laster). Dear grandfather of Nathan (Beck), Alyssa, Macy, and Maxwell. Graveside services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish War Veterans or Soul Studio Scholarship Fund.
PAUL
On June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Hilda (nee Shusterman). Loving father of Sidney L. Gold, Esq. (Joan), Randy Gold (Andrea), and Pennysue Gold-Laster (Howard Laster). Dear grandfather of Nathan (Beck), Alyssa, Macy, and Maxwell. Graveside services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish War Veterans or Soul Studio Scholarship Fund.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.