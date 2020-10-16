PAUL GORKA

89, Artist, October 12, 2020 of Nanticoke and Philadelphia. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Clay), Loving father of Julie Gorka (Walt Robinson), Susan Wisch (David), Barbara Gorka (Chris Moore) and Janit Gorka. Loving brother of Alice Pawlowski (Joseph), the late Doris Bartuska (Anthony) and the late David Gorka (Ann). Also survived by 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Paul graduated from the University of Pennsylvania after serving as an army intelligence officer stationed in Germany during the Korean war. He then received a degree from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts where he was given the prestigious Speight and Cresson Awards. He continued his studies at the Art Students League of New York and dedicated his life to his art and his teaching. On Saturday, October 17th, a Funeral Mass will be held for Paul in the town where he grew up, at Saint Faustina Kowalska Parish, 520 S. Hanover Street, Nanticoke, PA 18634. Visitation (11 to 12) Mass 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Schuylkill Center, 8480 Hagy's Mill Road, Philadelphia, Pa 19128 www.schuylkillcenter.org
McIlvaine Funeral Home 215-844-0211 mcilvainefuneralhomes.com