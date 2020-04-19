Home

65, died on March 23, 2020, at his home in Springfield, PA. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Martha and William Frishkorn of Monroeville, PA. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when it is safe for his many friends to gather. Memorial gifts: a special fund has been set up in Paul's name at First Presbyterian Church of Spring-field, 356 Summit Rd., Spring-field, PA 19064. Alternatively, gifts may go to Calcutta Kids P.O. Box 465, Marlboro, VT 05344 (Calcuttakids.org)

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
