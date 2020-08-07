BRADINPAUL J.
August 5, 2020, of Warminster, Pa. Beloved husband of Jane M. (nee McKee), loving father of Jane Frances (Ed) Konstanty, Marian McGill, Ann (Richard) Haas and Paul (Laura) Bradin. Brother of Jack Bradin and Paula Caulfield.
Also surviving are 9 grand-children and 6 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends will be received Monday, August 10, 2020 after 9:30 A.M. until time of his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. in Nativity Of Our Lord Church, 605 West Street Rd., Warminster. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
in Mr. Bradin's memory. Arr. by: DECKER/ GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION