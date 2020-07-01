GREEN
DR. PAUL J.
of Cinnaminson and previously of Delran, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2020. He was 79 years old. Dr. Paul J. Green grew up in Northeast Philadelphia and later in Riverton, NJ. He cherished memories of his beloved parents and growing up with his many siblings and they always recalled him being a skilled chess player and an amateur meteorologist. Paul graduated from Saint Joseph's Preparatory School and St Joseph's University. He earned his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry at West Virginia University and completed postdoctoral fellowships at University of Illinois in Chicago and Union Carbide in Tarrytown, NY. After shifting his focus to Clinical Chemistry he spent most of his career as the director of the Endocrinology Laboratories at the Medical Center of Central Georgia in Macon, GA and later at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He also taught chemistry to medical students and was a published researcher on various topics. Paul was a devoted family man and was proud of his 2 sons, 3 beautiful grandchildren and 46 nieces and nephews. Paul enjoyed taking family trips and spent much of his retirement tending to his flower garden, playing competitive billiards, and as an avid golfer chasing Old Man Par with his sons and with the senior group at Pennsauken Country Club. Anyone who knew Paul will remember him as a gentleman who enjoyed conversing about various topics including politics, investing, the Phillies, golf, and history. Paul was a generous man who supported various charities and was a long-time sponsor of scholarships at both WVU and Saint Joseph's Prep. Paul is survived by his wife, Frances Green (Pierce); his sons, Andrew (Jodi) and Jeffrey Green; his grandchildren, Jossi, Isabelle, and Evan; and his brother, George. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Peggy Green, and his siblings, Frank, Margaret, Jack, Ted, Dorothy, Betty, Joe, and Bill. Services for Paul will be private for his family, but will be live-streamed from his tribute page on the Givnish.com website at 10 am Thursday, July 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to Saint Joseph's Preparatory School, www.sjprep.org/;, or to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org/giving/;. To view his service and sign his guestbook, please visit www.givnish.com/obituaries/Paul-Green-16/;.
DR. PAUL J.
of Cinnaminson and previously of Delran, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2020. He was 79 years old. Dr. Paul J. Green grew up in Northeast Philadelphia and later in Riverton, NJ. He cherished memories of his beloved parents and growing up with his many siblings and they always recalled him being a skilled chess player and an amateur meteorologist. Paul graduated from Saint Joseph's Preparatory School and St Joseph's University. He earned his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry at West Virginia University and completed postdoctoral fellowships at University of Illinois in Chicago and Union Carbide in Tarrytown, NY. After shifting his focus to Clinical Chemistry he spent most of his career as the director of the Endocrinology Laboratories at the Medical Center of Central Georgia in Macon, GA and later at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He also taught chemistry to medical students and was a published researcher on various topics. Paul was a devoted family man and was proud of his 2 sons, 3 beautiful grandchildren and 46 nieces and nephews. Paul enjoyed taking family trips and spent much of his retirement tending to his flower garden, playing competitive billiards, and as an avid golfer chasing Old Man Par with his sons and with the senior group at Pennsauken Country Club. Anyone who knew Paul will remember him as a gentleman who enjoyed conversing about various topics including politics, investing, the Phillies, golf, and history. Paul was a generous man who supported various charities and was a long-time sponsor of scholarships at both WVU and Saint Joseph's Prep. Paul is survived by his wife, Frances Green (Pierce); his sons, Andrew (Jodi) and Jeffrey Green; his grandchildren, Jossi, Isabelle, and Evan; and his brother, George. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Peggy Green, and his siblings, Frank, Margaret, Jack, Ted, Dorothy, Betty, Joe, and Bill. Services for Paul will be private for his family, but will be live-streamed from his tribute page on the Givnish.com website at 10 am Thursday, July 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to Saint Joseph's Preparatory School, www.sjprep.org/;, or to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org/giving/;. To view his service and sign his guestbook, please visit www.givnish.com/obituaries/Paul-Green-16/;.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.