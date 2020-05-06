PAUL J. KITCHEN
KITCHEN
PAUL J.
Age 67, suddenly on April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol Madonna (nee Gentile); loving father of Jennifer and William Kitchen; stepfather of Daniel Madonna (Elizabeth) and Lee Madonna (Carolyn); grandfather of Brody, Cash, and Leo. Due to the current health crisis Services and Interment are private.RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
