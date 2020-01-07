|
LEACH
PAUL J.
81, husband of Catherine (nee McGinley) Leach of Phoenix-ville, PA died on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in Johnstown, PA he was the son of the late Leo P. and Dorothy Mae (Uhl) Leach. He was a graduate of LaSalle University with a (BS) and (MA). He was a Reading and Special Education Teacher for St. Gabriel's Hall System in Philadelphia and Oaks, PA for 35 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife Catherine (McGinley) Leach and 2 children: Patrick husband of Marie Leach; Elizabeth Ann wife of Jon Turley. 4 Grandchildren: Caitlin, Erin, and Aislinn Leach; Keira Turley. Brother, Michael T. Leach and sister, Barbara A. wife of Gary Biller. He was preceded in death by brother, Raymond Leach and sisters, Bridget Strunk and Dorothy Spory.
A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Ann Chapel, 604 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. A visitation will be held in the chapel on Saturday from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Ann Church, 502 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020