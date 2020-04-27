The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL SCHEB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL J. SCHEB Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL J. SCHEB Jr. Notice
SCHEB
PAUL J. JR.
of Wallingford, PA Formally of West Deptford, NJ. Passed away on April 19, 2020. Loving Father of Paul, Michael and Patrick Scheb. Dear Brother of William Jordan and Robert Scheb. Grandfather of Rachel, Paul, Charlie, Megan, Anna, Kara, Katie and Brian. Paul was the former business manager of The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 835. Service and Interment were private for family, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers donations in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 610-449-0300
www.donohuefuneralhome.com


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now