|
|
SCHEB
PAUL J. JR.
of Wallingford, PA Formally of West Deptford, NJ. Passed away on April 19, 2020. Loving Father of Paul, Michael and Patrick Scheb. Dear Brother of William Jordan and Robert Scheb. Grandfather of Rachel, Paul, Charlie, Megan, Anna, Kara, Katie and Brian. Paul was the former business manager of The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 835. Service and Interment were private for family, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers donations in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 610-449-0300
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020