Age 84, passed away on May 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Clara Stevenson McGonigal. He is also survived by his three children and their spouses, Robert and Peg McGonigal, Ruth and John Gundermann, Susan and Chip Whitaker, and five grand-children. Interment will be held privately. Please visit (www.helwegrowlandfh.com) over the coming weeks for updates on a memorial service. Memorial contributions may be sent to Montgomery County S.P.C.A., 19 E. Ridge Pike, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428.www.helwegrowlandfh.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.