PAUL JOSEPH McGONIGAL Ph.D.
McGONIGAL
PAUL JOSEPH, Ph.D.
Age 84, passed away on May 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Clara Stevenson McGonigal. He is also survived by his three children and their spouses, Robert and Peg McGonigal, Ruth and John Gundermann, Susan and Chip Whitaker, and five grand-children. Interment will be held privately. Please visit (www.helwegrowlandfh.com) over the coming weeks for updates on a memorial service. Memorial contributions may be sent to Montgomery County S.P.C.A., 19 E. Ridge Pike, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428.www.helwegrowlandfh.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
