|
|
LANG
PAUL KIEFFER, JR.
Passed away on February 11, 2020 from complications of kidney and lung cancer. He was born on September 20, 1950 to the late Paul K. and Anne (nee Garraty) Lang, Sr. He was 69 years old. He is the beloved husband of 41 years to Margaret (nee Woestman) Lang and the loving father of Michael (Jess Mireau) Lang, and Stephen (Katy Blanchard) Lang. He is the brother of Eugene "Buck", John, and Joseph Lang. He is also survived by his many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grandnephews, and many friends.
Paul grew up in Havertown, PA. He graduated from St. Denis School, St. Joseph's Prep, and Drexel University. Paul worked with his father in the family business, Town and Country Kitchen and Baths located in Conshohocken, he ultimately became the President and owner of the business. He enjoyed all sports, he inspired and supported his sons in their endeveors in track and field from grammar school to college, attending innumerable meets but he especially enjoyed the Penn Relays. Paul also enjoyed many vacations in Ocean City, NJ, the Outer Banks, NC. With his Garraty cousins and wher-ever else he could spend time with friends and family.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, February 13, 2020 (tonight), from 6 to 9 P.M., and Friday, February 14, 2020, from 9 to 9:40 A.M., in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083, and to his Liturgy of The Word Service following at 10 A.M., Friday, in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Paul's name to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111 would be appreciated.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020