63, most recently of Charlottesville, VA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Bethlehem, PA. He was the son of the late Walter R. Kozicki and late Ann D. (Durkin) Kozicki. P.J. grew up in Havertown, graduated from Haverford High School and attended West Virginia University. He spent many summers working as a lifeguard for the National Park Service at Sandy Hook, NJ and coached YMCA youth swim teams and at private swim clubs. His real joy came from seeing youngsters progress in their swimming skills. He will be deeply missed by his sister, Roseann Maguire (George) of W. Conshohocken, brothers, Stephen J. Kozicki (Jean) of Berwyn and Richard J. Kozicki (Patricia) of Easton and his 4 nephews, 1 niece, a grandnephew and friends, Scott and Cindy Jamison, of Charlottesville, VA. Services will be private and at the convenience of his family.



