Paul MACERATO

age 56, September 3,
2020. beloved husband of Lenora (nee Copley); devoted father of Paul, Zachary and Nicholas. Loving son of Eugene (Jayne) and the late Jessica Macerato. Dear brother of Jessie and Gina Macerato, Melissa Macerato (Manny Pontones), Geno, Mandy and the late Matthew Macerato. Dear son-in-law of Michael and Adeline Copley; devoted Uncle to James (Victoria), Justin and Taylor (Sto) Uhl; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral Tuesday morning 8:00A.M. to 9:45 A.M. at St. Rita of Casia Church, 1166 S. Broad St. (at Ellsworth St.), Funeral Mass to begin 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net