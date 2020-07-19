1/
PAUL MERGEN
MERGEN
PAUL
Of Bustleton, passed away peacefully on July 11th, 2020 with his loving wife, Louise, at his side.
Paul retired as a pressman after many years in the printing business. He loved printing, boating, fishing, walking, feeding the wildlife in Pennypack Park and working in his garden.
He was the son of the late James and Mary Mergen. Paul is survived by his sister Kathleen Curcio, his brother David (Lynne), sister-in-law Barbara Ann and many nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his brothers Charles and Thomas and his sister Mary Cerami. Paul will be remembered for his sense of humor.
Funeral arrangements private.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
