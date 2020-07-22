My name is Mariann Schick, and I am the daughter of Bessie Schick who worked for many years in the office at the Germantown Jewish Center. When I graduated from Law School in 1974, I went to Mexico with one of my sorority sisters after the bar exam. We were walking down the Reforma in Mexico City when we ran into two of my classmates from Law School. After we left them, I remarked to my sorority sister that my mother always ran into people from the synagogue when she was traveling. When we returned to the Hotel Geneva, whom did I find in the lobby but Paul and Hilda! It was hilarious. It was just wonderful being with them in Mexico City. I always remember them during High holy day Services when they would sit in the first row of the back part of the synagogue. Both of them will be deeply missed.

Mariann Edith Schick