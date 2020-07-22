1/
PAUL N. MINKOFF
MINKOFF
PAUL N.
July 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Hilda (nee Bressler), loving father of David (Deborah) Minkoff and Debra (Silke Aisenbrey) Minkoff, grandfather of Naomi (Benjamin) Weber, Lee (Ashley), Jake and Noah. Great grandfather of Emilia and Brother of Harold (Dorothy) Minkoff. Services and Interment are private; however, services will be publicly webcasted on the Germantown Jewish Centre website:
germantownjewishcentre.org,
Thursday, July 23rd, 10:30 A.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to the German-town Jewish Centre.

www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
My name is Mariann Schick, and I am the daughter of Bessie Schick who worked for many years in the office at the Germantown Jewish Center. When I graduated from Law School in 1974, I went to Mexico with one of my sorority sisters after the bar exam. We were walking down the Reforma in Mexico City when we ran into two of my classmates from Law School. After we left them, I remarked to my sorority sister that my mother always ran into people from the synagogue when she was traveling. When we returned to the Hotel Geneva, whom did I find in the lobby but Paul and Hilda! It was hilarious. It was just wonderful being with them in Mexico City. I always remember them during High holy day Services when they would sit in the first row of the back part of the synagogue. Both of them will be deeply missed.
Mariann Edith Schick
July 22, 2020
Paul was a wonderful man. My father was so fond of him. So sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing. From The Harris and Hyams families.
Liz Harris hyams
Friend
