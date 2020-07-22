MINKOFFPAUL N.
July 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Hilda (nee Bressler), loving father of David (Deborah) Minkoff and Debra (Silke Aisenbrey) Minkoff, grandfather of Naomi (Benjamin) Weber, Lee (Ashley), Jake and Noah. Great grandfather of Emilia and Brother of Harold (Dorothy) Minkoff. Services and Interment are private; however, services will be publicly webcasted on the Germantown Jewish Centre website: germantownjewishcentre.org
,
Thursday, July 23rd, 10:30 A.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to the German-town Jewish Centre.
www.levinefuneral.com