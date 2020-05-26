PAUL R. BILETZ
BILETZ
PAUL R.
66, of Lansdale, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (Rossi) Biletz. Born January 5, 1954 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late John M. and Joan (Vandaveer) Biletz. Paul was a devoted husband of 36 years and a loving father. He had a unique style of humor, deep sense of loyalty, tenacious love for his family, and a true sense of fairness in how he treated all persons as individuals. By his friends and family, he will be forever identified as an unrelenting Philadelphia Sports Team fan, with his love for Sea Isle City, NJ, as a true owner of street smarts, and an excellent dumpster diver. Along with his wife, Joyce, Paul is survived by two children, Chance and Madeleine Biletz; Chance's girlfriend Devin Schiaffino, and three siblings, Patricia Newns, Joan Gerzyck, and David Biletz, 16 nieces and nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his three brothers: John, Gregory, and Christopher Biletz. A memorial service will be held privately. A future celebration of life after COVID restrictions are lifted will follow.
Contributions in Paul's name can be made to Lung Cancer Research Foundation at
https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/;Arrangements by
HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, LANSDALE.
www.huffandlakjer.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
