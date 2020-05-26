BILETZ
66, of Lansdale, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (Rossi) Biletz. Born January 5, 1954 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late John M. and Joan (Vandaveer) Biletz. Paul was a devoted husband of 36 years and a loving father. He had a unique style of humor, deep sense of loyalty, tenacious love for his family, and a true sense of fairness in how he treated all persons as individuals. By his friends and family, he will be forever identified as an unrelenting Philadelphia Sports Team fan, with his love for Sea Isle City, NJ, as a true owner of street smarts, and an excellent dumpster diver. Along with his wife, Joyce, Paul is survived by two children, Chance and Madeleine Biletz; Chance's girlfriend Devin Schiaffino, and three siblings, Patricia Newns, Joan Gerzyck, and David Biletz, 16 nieces and nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his three brothers: John, Gregory, and Christopher Biletz. A memorial service will be held privately. A future celebration of life after COVID restrictions are lifted will follow.
Contributions in Paul's name can be made to Lung Cancer Research Foundation at
https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/;Arrangements by
HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, LANSDALE.
www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 26, 2020.