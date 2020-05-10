PAUL R. CARR
1962 - 2020
CARR
PAUL R.
on May 5, 2020, age 57 after a long and tough battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Beloved husband of Karen S. Carr (nee Spires). Loving father of Paul R. Carr, Jr. ((Joyce) and Tiffany Britton (David 'DJ'). Paul is also survived by his grandchildren Evan Michael and Addison Rosanna. He is the brother of Tommy (Laurie), Michael (Kathy), Philip (Sharon) and the late Jackie. Paul is the son of the late Thomas and Dolores Carr. A longtime resident of Bridesburg, Paul was active with the Bridesburg Cougars as a coach and whatever task had to be done, Paul did it ! He worked as an iron worker for the School District of Philadelphia for over 30 years. An avid fisherman, Paul loved to be with family, friends and all animals, especiallly Oreo, Chance and King. Paul also was a longtime mummer in the Comic Division. A memorial service will be held in the future once the pandemic crisis subsides. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name to either The Breathing Room Foundation, P.O. Box 287, Jenkintown, PA 19046 or Grand View Hospice, 601 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960 would be appreciated by his family. For further details, please visit SlabinskiFuneralHome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
May 11, 2020
Paul - was a good friend - my time goes back to playing baseball and Saint Tims.. He was a big man with an even bigger heart! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Kevin Kelly.
kevin kelly
Friend
May 11, 2020
To the family of Paul Carr, deepest sympathy. So sorry for this great loss. May his memory be for a blessing.
Prayers for all of you,
Caren Wilder and family
(colleage of Phil Carr)
May 10, 2020
Paul was one of the kindest people I have met. He will surely be missed. My love to all the family. Heaven is a better place today.
Elizabeth Crissup
Family
May 8, 2020
I was glad to meet Paul and Karen at Mercy Vocational High School. This is so sad for The Carr family, Karen your family is in our hearts and prayers.Rest In Peace Paul.
Stan & Diane & Brianna Jarzyna
May 8, 2020
Karen, Paul, Tiffany and family......One of the most difficult things in life is to say goodbye to a spouse and a parent...hoping you can find peace in knowing he is no longer suffering. May you always find comfort and strength in each other and the love and memories you carry with you. Our thoughts and prayers. Love, Lisa, Mike, David, Mike Jr. and Alyssa
Gormley Family
May 8, 2020
Paul Im so sorry for you loss and want you to know your family is in my prayers. Your dad was a great guy and an even better baseball coach and I hope hes at peace right now.
Adam Tieri
Friend
May 8, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. We will continue to pray for all of you. May you have comfort knowing he is no longer in pain. Love you all.
Lisamarie Morris
Friend
May 8, 2020
We are saddened by the loss of Paul,He and his brothers have always been like family. Paul was a gentle giant. Soo loving and caring towards others. He will live in our minds and hearts till we meet again. Rest Easy Paul.
Paul and Jean robinson
May 8, 2020
My dearest father in law.....your heart will live on in many lives for sure. Thank you for welcoming us into your home without judgment and always being there for us. Your kind soul will live within your children and grandchildren. Please watch over Evan and Addy as they will remember you always. Rest in peace we love you forever.
Joyce Carr
Family
May 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss He was a great man
And will be sadly missed and never forgotten Rest In Peace Paul
Philip Sessa
Friend
May 8, 2020
Paul was a great friend he was always there when you needed him he was a good co-worker he will never be forgotten RIP
Danny Sessa
Friend
May 8, 2020
Paul Carr Jr
Son
May 8, 2020
Evan and his Paul
Paul Carr Jr
Son
May 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. We are sending continuous prayers and well wishes as you all deal with this terrible loss.
Love,
Debbie Pete & Cindy
Debbie Kobielnik
May 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.❤❤❤❤❤
Kelly Haff
Friend
