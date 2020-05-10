CARR
PAUL R.
on May 5, 2020, age 57 after a long and tough battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Beloved husband of Karen S. Carr (nee Spires). Loving father of Paul R. Carr, Jr. ((Joyce) and Tiffany Britton (David 'DJ'). Paul is also survived by his grandchildren Evan Michael and Addison Rosanna. He is the brother of Tommy (Laurie), Michael (Kathy), Philip (Sharon) and the late Jackie. Paul is the son of the late Thomas and Dolores Carr. A longtime resident of Bridesburg, Paul was active with the Bridesburg Cougars as a coach and whatever task had to be done, Paul did it ! He worked as an iron worker for the School District of Philadelphia for over 30 years. An avid fisherman, Paul loved to be with family, friends and all animals, especiallly Oreo, Chance and King. Paul also was a longtime mummer in the Comic Division. A memorial service will be held in the future once the pandemic crisis subsides. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name to either The Breathing Room Foundation, P.O. Box 287, Jenkintown, PA 19046 or Grand View Hospice, 601 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960 would be appreciated by his family. For further details, please visit SlabinskiFuneralHome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.