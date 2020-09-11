Retired Permanent
Deacon at St. John Vianney in Gladwyne, PA, 89, died peacefully Sept. 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband (68 years) to Barbara Cherksey Kern, friend since age 12. Loving father of Paul R. Kern, Jr. and his wife Sarah, Deborah Fields and her husband Curt, Donna L. Mann, Jeffrey T. Kern, Kelly A. Henry and her husband David. Proud grandfather to Brian Kern, Amanda Kern, Scott Fields, Ryan Fields, Jesse Fields, Jennifer Mann, David Mann, John Henry, Caroline Henry. Before becoming a deacon, Paul's career in the chemical industry included 23 yrs. with Amchem Products, Inc. and 15 yrs. as President, Compagnie Française de Produits Industriels – North America. Paul enjoyed memberships at Merion Cricket Club in Haverford and Merion Golf Club in Ardmore. A closed family service will be held Sept 11, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in W. Conshohocken. Memorial contributions to be made to the Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia directed to the Permanent Diaconate Vocations and Ministry Program Fund. (100 N. 20th Street, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19103) or https://www.catholicfoundationphila.net/community/funds/McCONAGHY
F.H., Ardmoremcconaghyfuneralhome.com