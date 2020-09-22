1/1
PAUL ROBERT KERN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired Permanent Deacon at St. John Vianney Church in Gladwyne, PA, 89, died peacefully Sept. 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband (68 years) to Barbara Cherksey Kern. Loving father of Paul, Jr. (Sarah), Deborah Fields (Curt), Donna Mann, Jeffrey, Kelly Henry (David). Proud grandfather to Brian Kern, Amanda Kern, Scott Fields, Ryan Fields, Jesse Fields, Jennifer Mann, David Mann, John Henry, Caroline Henry. Loving great-grandfather of four. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Fri. Sept. 25, 1 P.M. at St. John Vianney Church, 350 Conshohocken State Rd, Gladwyne, PA. Memorial contributions to be made to the Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia directed to the Permanent Diaconate Vocations and Ministry Program Fund. (100 N. 20th Street, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19103) or https://www.catholicfoundationphila.net/community/funds/ McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. John Vianney Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved