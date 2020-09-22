PAUL ROBERT KERN

Retired Permanent Deacon at St. John Vianney Church in Gladwyne, PA, 89, died peacefully Sept. 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband (68 years) to Barbara Cherksey Kern. Loving father of Paul, Jr. (Sarah), Deborah Fields (Curt), Donna Mann, Jeffrey, Kelly Henry (David). Proud grandfather to Brian Kern, Amanda Kern, Scott Fields, Ryan Fields, Jesse Fields, Jennifer Mann, David Mann, John Henry, Caroline Henry. Loving great-grandfather of four. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Fri. Sept. 25, 1 P.M. at St. John Vianney Church, 350 Conshohocken State Rd, Gladwyne, PA. Memorial contributions to be made to the Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia directed to the Permanent Diaconate Vocations and Ministry Program Fund. (100 N. 20th Street, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19103) or https://www.catholicfoundationphila.net/community/funds/
