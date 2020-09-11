1/
PAUL S. CONBOY SR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88. On Sept. 9,


2020, of Ply. Mtg. Beloved husband of the late Filomena "Phyllis" Conboy. Son of the late Peter and Marie (O'Leary) Conboy. Father of Paul S. Conboy, Jr. (Victoria), Helene M. Patterson (the late Barry), Vincent P. Conboy (Frances), Renee M. Saraiva (Joseph), 3 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, 3 great-granddaughters. Brother of Sr. Marie Peter, IHM, Jean Quarino, many nieces, nephews. Pre-deceased by siblings Peg Harris, Jerome, Peter, Charles Conboy. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing 9:15-10:15 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. on Mon. Sept. 14, 2020 at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/delval/donate. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved