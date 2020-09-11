Age 88. On Sept. 9,
2020, of Ply. Mtg. Beloved husband of the late Filomena "Phyllis" Conboy. Son of the late Peter and Marie (O'Leary) Conboy. Father of Paul S. Conboy, Jr. (Victoria), Helene M. Patterson (the late Barry), Vincent P. Conboy (Frances), Renee M. Saraiva (Joseph), 3 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, 3 great-granddaughters. Brother of Sr. Marie Peter, IHM, Jean Quarino, many nieces, nephews. Pre-deceased by siblings Peg Harris, Jerome, Peter, Charles Conboy. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing 9:15-10:15 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. on Mon. Sept. 14, 2020 at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org/delval/donate
. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
.