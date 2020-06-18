PAUL S. RICHARDS III
RICHARDS
PAUL S., III


Age 66, on June 13, 2020 of Drexel Hill, beloved husband, son, brother and friend. Paul graduated from St. Joseph's Prep in 1971 and was the editor in chief of his yearbook. He graduated in 1975 with a BA in Liberal Arts from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. He also attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and did graduate work in film and television at Temple University. Paul researched and wrote articles on cars and trucks for over thirty years, and had a long career as the editor of Commercial Carrier Journal and fulfilled his long love of cars and anything auto-motive, retiring in 2008. He later wrote for Car and Driver and appeared in Modern Marvels on the History Channel.
Paul was predeceased by his parents Dr. Paul S. and Dorothy (nee Wojtusiha) Richards, and is survived by his loving wife Tricia Richards (nee Hough), sister Deirdre M. Richards, brother Michael W. Richards, "brother" Chris Yeich and many nieces and nephews.
There are no services at this time and in keeping with Paul's love of international travel, his life will be celebrated in London, England at a future date.
(www.stretchfuneralhome.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
