79, of Blue Bell passed away to go home to his Lord Jesus Christ on September 3, 2020 at Sunrise of Blue Bell. He was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Ambler, PA, serving as a Lay Leader and an usher. Richard was born in Marion County, Indiana to Irwin and Eva Shank on July 29, 1941. He graduated from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1959, Northern Arizona University in 1964, and earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Indiana University, Indiana in 1969. He worked in Biological Research and the Pharmaceutical industry for many years until his retirement in 2008. He authored and co-authored more than a hundred scientific publications and, of his many professional accomplishments, his most significant was receiving the Johnson Medal Award for the development of the novel antiepileptic drug, topiramate. Substantial as they were, his professional achievements were overshadowed by his generosity with his time, talent, and treasure. He served as a volunteer on the Board and as the President of the Board of Directors for the Juvenile Resource Center, Inc., later the Camden Center for Youth Development, Inc., working with youth to produce behavioral, intellectual, emotional, and spiritual changes to help them reach their potential and become contributing members of society.Richard is survived by his spouse of 53 years, Kathleen M. Shank, his son John and daughter-in-law Jennifer, sisters Ann Young and Sarah Oetinger, brothers Carlin, Bill, and Jim, grandchildren Katie, Sam, Daniel, Sarah, Rebecca, and Rachel, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be given in honor of Richard Shank to the charity of your choice
