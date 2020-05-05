HARRIS

PAULA ARNITA

Born Dec. 12, 1931, affection-ately "Great Momma" named by great-grandson. Pianist, organist, Sunday School teacher, Bible instructor, of note "the Book of Romans", she trained many gospel choirs, and was a great friend to young people. Mother Harris was a lover and doer of God's Word.

This humble servant of God was graciously welcomed to glory on April 28, 2020. Though sorely missed, her legacy of faith and steadfast love will continue to teach us.

Our condolences are extended to her family. Submitted,

Eternal and Unconditional Love.



