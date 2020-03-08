|
GUZZETTI
PAULA GENEVIEVE
Teacher, writer, and beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and great-aunt, passed away February 29th, 2020, at the age of 73, due to complications from acquired hemophilia.
Born May 15, 1946, Paula lived her entire life in Philadelphia. She graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls, and went on to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Temple. After teaching in the Philadelphia public schools for twenty years, she retired to take care of her mother. She gave her mother the most loving care in the world, and kept her comfortable at home until her death at 98. Paula selflessly devoted all her time and energy to helping others.
She published a series of books for grade-school children, on subjects ranging from the last Hawaiian Queen Lililiokalani, to Jim Carey, to the Bronte Family. In 1990 she published an article for Newsweek on the famous Rocky statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, entitled "Yo Adrian! Is this Art?"
A self-described "behind the scenes person", Paula was shy, and happiest with her family. She loved chocolate, Shakespeare, and writing letters. She was passionate about social justice. She loved reminiscing about family life in South Philly and in Germantown. She loved to laugh. She was a wonderful writer and a wonderful friend. Her whimsical humor, eloquence, devotion, and generous heart will be dearly missed.
Survived by brother, Alfred Guzzetti of Boston; sister-in-law, Deborah Guzzetti of Boston; nephew, Benjamin Guzzetti of CA; niece, Sarah Guzzetti of MA; great-nephews, Tazio and Charlie Mowat of MA; nephew-in-law, Shea Mowat of MA.
Funeral Services are private.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020