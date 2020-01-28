Home

T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
PAULA J. (Julg) HILDEBRANDT

PAULA J. (Julg) HILDEBRANDT Notice
HILDEBRANDT
PAULA J. (nee Julg)


Jan. 25, 2020. Age 85. Beloved mother of Cherijan (Matthew) Fowler and the late Marc Kohler. Loving grandmother of Jason (Lisa), Paula, Zac (Erin), Ryan (Gina) and Jenn. Devoted great-grandmother of Kyle and Ryan. Dear sister of the late Jeannette (the late Nick) Lutz.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Relatives, friends and employees of ORBACOM Systems are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Thurs., 9 to 11 A.M., at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. Religious Service 11 AM. Interment Hillside Cemetery. To share a memory of Paula, please visit

www.tjfluehr.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020
