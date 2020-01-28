|
HILDEBRANDT
PAULA J. (nee Julg)
Jan. 25, 2020. Age 85. Beloved mother of Cherijan (Matthew) Fowler and the late Marc Kohler. Loving grandmother of Jason (Lisa), Paula, Zac (Erin), Ryan (Gina) and Jenn. Devoted great-grandmother of Kyle and Ryan. Dear sister of the late Jeannette (the late Nick) Lutz.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Relatives, friends and employees of ORBACOM Systems are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Thurs., 9 to 11 A.M., at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. Religious Service 11 AM. Interment Hillside Cemetery. To share a memory of Paula, please visit
www.tjfluehr.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020