Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home
507 West Ave.
Jenkintown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Presbyterian Church
444 York Rd
Jenkintown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULA BENSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULA JANE BENSE


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULA JANE BENSE Notice
BENSE
PAULA JANE


54, passed away on February 23, 2020 surrounded by family after a stoic fight against breast cancer. She was the beloved mother of sons Elliot and Nicholas (Chenxi), her niece Shana whom she loved like a daughter, her cat Ember and Irish Wolfhound Darcy Jane. She is survived by her three sisters and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thurs. Feb. 27th from 6 to 8 PM at THE JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME 507 West Ave. Jenkintown. Her Memorial Service Fri. Feb. 28th at 10 AM at Grace Presbyterian Church 444 York Rd. Jenkintown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unite For Her at uniteforher.org/donate.

Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -