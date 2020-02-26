|
|
BENSE
PAULA JANE
54, passed away on February 23, 2020 surrounded by family after a stoic fight against breast cancer. She was the beloved mother of sons Elliot and Nicholas (Chenxi), her niece Shana whom she loved like a daughter, her cat Ember and Irish Wolfhound Darcy Jane. She is survived by her three sisters and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thurs. Feb. 27th from 6 to 8 PM at THE JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME 507 West Ave. Jenkintown. Her Memorial Service Fri. Feb. 28th at 10 AM at Grace Presbyterian Church 444 York Rd. Jenkintown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unite For Her at uniteforher.org/donate.
Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020