VASOLI
PAULETTE N. (nee deZeeuw) on March 13, 2020, age 93 yrs., of Lower Gwynedd. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Loving mother of Thomas A. (Sandra), Stephen R. (Margaret), Richard J., William J. (Carolyn), Catherine Giannascoli (Anthony), Edward M., Mark (Laurie) and the late Christine M. and Michael F. Vasoli. Loving Grammy to Angela, Bradley, Heather, Gina, Kenny, Christopher, John, Matthew, Andrew, Joseph and Daniel and great grandmother to Sydney, Ryan, Olivia, James, Carter and Rosalie. She is predeceased by her parents and brother Willem Jean deZeeuw. Paulette leaves behind her dear sister-in-law Gaby deZeeuw and her nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews throughout Europe.
Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11 A.M., St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr. (at Temple Dr.), Maple Glen, PA 19002. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Tuesday after 10 A.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020