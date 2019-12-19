|
|
DICKSTEIN
PAULINE G. (nee Gothelf)
Dec. 16, 2019. Wife of Jack, mother of Jeffrey L. Dickstein, John F. (Barbara) Dickstein and Andrea E. Dickstein. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St., Suite 402, Phila., PA 19102.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019