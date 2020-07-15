SLOBOGINPAULINE T. (nee Nagurny)
Age 101. On July 13, 2020 of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late John Slobogin. Loving mother of John (Marie) Slobogin, Rev. Roland Slobogin and Mary Slobogin. Also survived by a granddaughter, Gina (Fiance Josh Zigmund) Slobogin, great grandson, Kiernan and sister, Helen Maksymink. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday 9:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn Street, Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
