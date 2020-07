SLOBOGINAge 101. On July 13, 2020 of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late John Slobogin. Loving mother of John (Marie) Slobogin, Rev. Roland Slobogin and Mary Slobogin. Also survived by a granddaughter, Gina (Fiance Josh Zigmund) Slobogin, great grandson, Kiernan and sister, Helen Maksymink. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday 9:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn Street, Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https:// www.stjude.org Parishioners of Our Lady of Fatima and the general public are invited to view the service live at the Williams Lombardo Funeral Home Facebook pageCondolences at

