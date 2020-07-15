1/
PAULINE T. (Nagurny) SLOBOGIN
SLOBOGIN
PAULINE T. (nee Nagurny)
Age 101. On July 13, 2020 of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late John Slobogin. Loving mother of John (Marie) Slobogin, Rev. Roland Slobogin and Mary Slobogin. Also survived by a granddaughter, Gina (Fiance Josh Zigmund) Slobogin, great grandson, Kiernan and sister, Helen Maksymink. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday 9:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn Street, Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org
Parishioners of Our Lady of Fatima and the general public are invited to view the service live at the Williams Lombardo Funeral Home Facebook page
Condolences at

williamslombardofuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
